Selangor’s Mohd Yusoff Nandong breaks two Sukma records

Mohd Yusoff Nandong celebrates setting a new games record in the men’s below 56kg category snatch at Sukma 2018 in Tapah September 14, 2018. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 14 — Mohd Yusoff Nandong of Selangor shook Dewan Merdeka in Tapah near here today when he broke not one but two Malaysia Games (Sukma) records — in the men’s below 56kg category snatch and clean and jerk.

Mohd Yusoff, 20, from Tanjung Karang, lifted 116kg in the snatch to erase the old record of 115kg set by Kedah’s Mohd Shafiq Ismail at the 2010 Sukma in Melaka.

He repeated the feat in the clean and jerk, lifting 137kg, 1kg more than the old record also set by Mohd Shafiq in Melaka 2010.

His two gold medals and one from the women’s team badminton event lifted Selangor up one spot in the medal standings, to ninth place after four days of action.

Terengganu still top the standings with 10 gold, eight silver and nine bronze followed by Penang (10-6-5) and Melaka (7-6-6).

At the Arena Badminton Amanjaya here, Penang ended an eight-year wait to reclaim the men’s badminton team gold medal.

They were also outstanding in judo, emerging overall champions when the competition concluded today with six gold, two silver and two bronze.

Meanwhile, Sabah finally bagged gold medals today, in the men and women’s bowling singles.

The karate competition opens tomorrow offering seven gold medals followed by shooting (four), weightlifting (four), tenpin bowling (two), road cycling (two) and pencak silat (two). — Bernama