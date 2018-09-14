Malaysia eliminated from Women’s World Team Squash tournament

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Malaysia’s challenge at the 2018 Women’s World Team Squash Championship, fizzled out after they suffered a 0-2 defeat to France in the quarter-finals of the tournament in Dalian, China, today.

The defeat saw Malaysia, the fourth seeds, having to play against the United States in the 5/8th classification match whereas France will meet Egypt in the semi-finals. Both matches will be held tomorrow.

Egypt advanced to the last four by defeating New Zealand 2-1 while the United States lost 1-2 to Hong Kong in another quarter-finals match.

In today’s action, sixth seeded France took the lead after world number five, Camille Serme defeated Malaysian squash queen, Datuk Nicol David; 11-9, 11-2 and 11-5 in the first match, according to the tournament website.

World number 34 Coline Aumard sealed the semi-finals spot for France by defeating reigning national champion, S Sivasangari 8-11, 11-8, 11-8 and 11-8 in the second match.

Sixteen teams are taking part in the biennial tournament. — Bernama