Penang end eight-year wait for badminton men’s team gold

The Penang men’s badminton team pose with their gold medals at Sukma 2018 in Ipoh September 14, 2018. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 14 — Penang won back the men’s badminton team gold in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) after eight long years when they demolished the Federal Territories 3-0 in the final here today.

Yeoh Seng Zoe got things rolling when he defeated Leong Jun Hao 21-18, 17-21, 22-20 followed by national shuttler Tan Jia Wei delivering their second point by beating Muhammad Aiman Abdul Malek 21-8, 21-15.

Cheam June Wei sealed victory for Penang when he brushed aside Lim Chong King in 21-12, 21-15.

The last time Penang won the gold in this event was at the Melaka edition in 2010. Then they had superstar Datuk Lee Chong Wei in the team.

Yeoh, this year’s national champion, said he really had to fight hard to deliver the first point.

I am really glad that I was able to help my team clinch the gold in this event in my first and last appearance in the Sukma,” he said afterwards.

The bronze was shared by Negri Sembilan and Kedah.

In the women’s team final, Selangor won the gold after defeating hosts Perak 3-1. The bronze was shared by the same to states. — Bernama