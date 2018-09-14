Man nabbed for death threat against Sarawak CM

Sarawak CID chief SAC Dennis Leong said the 32-year-old man was believed to have hacked another Facebook account to post the threat. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 14 — Police have detained a gymnasium assistant for investigation into a social media posting regarding a death threat on Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg in Kota Samarahan, about 30km from here yesterday.

Sarawak CID chief SAC Dennis Leong said the 32-year-old man was believed to have hacked another Facebook account to post the threat.

He said this was discovered after police received a report about the posting last September 7 which found it to be made by an individual in the peninsula.

However, after further investigation, it was found that the Facebook account could be used by an individual from Sarawak, said Leong in a statement.

He said the suspect was arrested about 4.30pm yesterday and was in remand for four days to facilitate investigation.

Leong said the police believed the suspect was deliberately attempting to demean the owner of the social media account due to jealousy.

Police are investigating the case under Section 507 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama