Dolly Parton and Sia share collaboration for Netflix film (VIDEO)

US country music singer Dolly Parton performing at the Glastonbury Festival on 2014. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sep 14 — Dolly Parton and Sia team up for a rendition of Parton’s Here I Am in the first taste of a soundtrack the country singer is executive producing for Netflix’s upcoming film Dumplin’.

Penned by Parton, Here I Am originally appeared on her 1971 album Coat of Many Colours. The newly released duet features a vocal reimagining of the track in which the two trade verses before harmonizing on the track’s chorus.

Announced early this week, Dumplin’ tells the story of a plus-size teenage girl (Danielle Macdonald) whose mother, played by Jennifer Aniston, is a former beauty queen. When the teenager signs up for her mother’s pageant as a protest, she creates a revolution in their small Texas town. The film is based on Julie Murphy’s 2015 novel of the same name.

Dolly Parton is executive producer of the film’s soundtrack, to which she has contributed both newly recorded tracks of some of her popular songs and original compositions she co-wrote with Grammy nominee Linda Perry.

Sia is part of a roster of guest vocalists on the album that includes Miranda Lambert, Mavis Staples, Elle King, Alison Krauss, Rhonda Vincent and the film’s two stars.

The soundtrack is due out November 30, while the movie will be released later this year on Netflix in the US and select international territories as well as in select US theatres. — AFP-Relaxnews