Dr M denies wanting Shafee as special prosecutor in Anwar’s sodomy appeal

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad addresses a press conference at Menara Yayasan Selangor in Petaling Jaya September 14, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Sept 14 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad denied that he had insisted Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah lead the prosecution team in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s 2015 appeal against his Sodomy II conviction.

The Prime Minister said he had only then advised Shafee to consult the former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak, if the counsel was confident he could win the case.

“He said the Attorney-General at the time cannot prosecute (Anwar) and would lose the case.

“I told him, if he can win then he tell Najib lah. That time I was still friendly with Najib,” he told the media at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) headquarters, here.

MORE TO COME