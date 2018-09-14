Dr M not reneging on promise that Anwar is his successor

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad addresses a press conference at Menara Yayasan Selangor in Petaling Jaya September 14, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Sept 14 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he is not reneging on the promise that PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be his successor as previously agreed by Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“On (the issue of) successor, we already agreed that it must be Anwar, I’m not reneging on my promise, but when...of course is not very certain, I’m conscious that I am very old, I am 93 and in two years’ time I will be 95 years old,” he said.

Dr Mahathir was responding to a question on this matter following Anwar’s decision to return to Parliament by way of contesting the Port Dickson parliamentary seat.

He was speaking to reporters after chairing the supreme leadership council meeting of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) of which he is chairman.

Asked on his current relationship with his former deputy prime minister, Dr Mahathir said: “As far as my relationship with Anwar it’s ok, it’s good, as good as can be lah.”

On whether he would go down to campaign for Anwar in the soon-to-be-held Port Dickson by-election, he said normally he did not do that for any by election.

Dr Mahathir said Anwar had called him from Hong Kong to tell about his decision to contest in the by-election.

“I will endorse his candidature,” said the PH chairman.

On Wednesday, Port Dickson Member of Parliament Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah from PKR announced his resignation, paving way for Anwar to contest the seat.

Asked whether Anwar would be given position in the government if he wins the parliamentary by-election, Dr Mahathir said PKR had made decision on the matter.

“Actually (PKR secretary-general Datuk) Saifuddin (Nasution Ismail) has made a statement that when Anwar wins... he will not seek a position in the government, meaning to say he is not asking to be a minister in the government.

“I take it that it must be with the consent of Anwar that he (Saifuddin) said this,” said Dr Mahathir.

Earlier today, Anwar stressed that he would not seek any position in the government if he wins the by-election.

Asked on his opinion whether it was right to make way for a by-election by making someone to vacate his seat, Dr Mahathir said the party took note on the issue and the observation of other people. — Bernama