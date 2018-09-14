PPBM setting of divisions, branches, before AGM in next Sept

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad addresses a press conference at Menara Yayasan Selangor in Petaling Jaya September 14, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Sept 14 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will form its divisions and branches in preparation of its second Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will held next September, said its president Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the party’s division and branch members will be registered to enable party delegates to meet in accordance to the party’s Constitution.

“We have discussed on the party’s administration and execution plans as we are having our AGM in September next year.

“From now till then we will arrange for the party to have its divisions registered so that they can send their delegates to meet, in accordance to the AGM and party’s Constitution,” he told the media at the PPBM headquarters here today.

Dr Mahathir said the party will also be setting up divisions and branches in the Borneo state Sarawak soon following his meeting with coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak on Wednesday.

On December 30 last year, PPBM held its first AGM which was attended by 941 delegates from 137 divisions at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam, after they were issued a warning by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

RoS had warned the party of three offences, which were, namely, not holding the AGM, setting up the Youth wing and postponing the AGM not according to the provision of the party’s constitution, which could cause the party to be de-registered.