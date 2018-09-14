Man caught with half-naked 10-year-old niece in JB hotel room

JOHOR BARU, Sept 14 — Police detained a man for alleged incest with his 10-year-old niece at a hotel in Taman Tunku Aminah here last night.

Johor Baru Utara district police chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad said suspect, aged 48 and works as a cleaner, was arrested when police conducted a raid at the hotel at about 9.15pm following a tip-off.

Police knocked on the door and waited for about five minutes before the suspect opened it. The suspect, who was only wrapped in a towel and shirtless, was in the room with a semi-naked child, he said in a statement here today.

He said following investigation, it was found that the child was the suspect’s niece.

The suspect, who has three children aged between 25 and 28, is in remand for a week from today for investigation under Section 376A of the Penal Code. — Bernama