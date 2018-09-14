Dr M: Pakatan Harapan to review GE14 manifesto

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad addresses a press conference at Menara Yayasan Selangor in Petaling Jaya September 14, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Sept 14 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will need to review its GE14 pledges.

He said some of the pledges would impose great losses if implemented.

Putting the blame squarely on the shoulders of the previous government for certain roadblocks that made implementation difficult, Dr Mahathir said the promises made need to be re-examined.

“We found some of our promises in the manifesto have raised many problems.

“So there needs to be a study or we need to tell the Pakatan government to review the promises, which we made at a time when we had believed we would have lost,” said the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman, after chairing its Central Committee meeting, here.

“But we won, so now the restrictions are imposed on us.”

Among the 10 pledges for the first 100 days of the PH administration that have yet to be fulfilled include increasing the current minimum wage to RM1,500, deferment of National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan repayments for those with an income below RM4,000, and abolishment of Felda settlers’ debt.

Dr Mahathir had previously said some of the promises cannot be executed due to the RM1 trillion national debt that was left behind by the previous government.

The government has already fulfilled some of the pledges, including the abolishment of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), stabilising the petrol price and reassessment of mega infrastructure projects, such as the Malaysia-Singapore High Speed Rail, East Coast Rail Link and Mass Rapid Transit 3 (MRT3) projects.