Dr M: ‘No way’ Umno will be welcomed into Pakatan

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reacts during a press conference at Menara Yayasan Selangor in Petaling Jaya September 14, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Sept 14 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not accept or endorse any move by Umno to join the ruling coalition, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister said Umno members can join PH parties if they individually quit their own party first.

However, the prime minister said he will not entertain any talk of Umno joining forces with PH.

“If they want to work with PKR, no way we will accept them into Pakatan Harapan (as a party).

“But if they individually join as party members of PKR, Bersatu, DAP, or whatever, then we can accept them,” he told the media at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) headquarters, here.

