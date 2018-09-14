Port Dickson move: ‘I have no opinion’, says Dr M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad addresses a press conference at Menara Yayasan Selangor in Petaling Jaya September 14, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Sept 14 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today refused to comment on the Port Dickson move.

The constituency seat was recently vacated by incumbent MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah to allow Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest a by-election.

When asked by the media for his thoughts on the timing of the move to trigger a by-election in order for Anwar to return to Parliament, Dr Mahathir replied, “I have no opinion on that.”

However, the Langkawi MP said he had received a call from Anwar while the incoming PKR president was in Hong Kong to inform him of the by-election.

“It is his right I don’t interfere in that area,” he told a press conference at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) headquarters, here.

