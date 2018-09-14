PAS leader: Malay parties like dogs fighting each other, while DAP is a wolf

Hashim also called on PAS members to unite against the United States, Israel, Singapore, and schools of thought that could weaken Islam. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin today likened the existence of five Malay political parties to dogs fighting each other, unaware of their main enemy that is the wolf, DAP.

Hashim questioned if this was the right time to think about picking a fight with Umno, pointing out that Malays were split into PAS, Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), PKR and Parti Amanah Negara, while the predominantly Chinese DAP “wolf” was the “strongest”.

“Know your enemy,” Hashim said in a speech at PAS Youth’s 59th muktamar in Kuala Terengganu.

He related a story of two dogs fighting over a bone until a wolf appeared.

“The two dogs stopped fighting because they realised that their main enemy was not Dog A vs Dog B or Dog B vs Dog A. Their main enemy was the wolf. So they stopped fighting and chased the wolf,” he said.

“Those are dogs. Can you think? Who is our main enemy now?”

He also called on members of the Islamist Opposition party to unite against the United States, Israel, Singapore, and schools of thought that could weaken Islam.

PAS and Umno recently cooperated to ensure straight fights against Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Sungai Kandis and Seri Setia by-elections, both of which PH won comfortably.