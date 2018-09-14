Love for Malaysia beyond flying national flag, Sarawak CM says

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said displaying the love for Malaysia is more than just hoisting or flying the national flag. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 14 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said displaying the love for Malaysia is more than just hoisting or flying the national flag.

He said it is also not enough just to organise colourful parades to show our love when celebrating Malaysia Day on September 16.

“What is important is our love for the country must always be in our thoughts and we must have deep feelings of ownership for our country,” he said in his speech at the launch of MyMerdeka programme here.

The text of his speech was read by Tourism, Culture, Arts, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abang Johari said the theme for this year’s celebration “Sayangi Malaysiaku” is most apt as it reminds the people of their obligations to love the country.

He reminded the people to always remember, appreciate and value September 16 as a day when Malaysia was born in 1963.

He said this year, the national level celebration, to be centred in Kota Kinabalu, to mark the 55th anniversary of the formation of Malaysia.

The chief Minister said it will also be the first time the celebration is being held under a new federal government of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.