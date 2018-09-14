Judo a gold mine for Penang

IPOH, Sept 14 — Penang bagged two more gold medals on the final day of the judo competition in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) Perak 2018 today.

Today’s gold medals in the men and women’s kata pairs brought their final tally in judo to six gold, two silver and two bronze.

In today’s action, in the men’s kata pairs, Amir Daniel Abdul Majeed and Lim Yi Zheng collected 321.50 points, 1.5 points more than silver medallists Muhammad Nursyazwan Azriee Zulkifli and Muhammad Syakir Zufayri Khalid from Perak to pick up the gold while Melaka’s Irfan Syahputra and Liew Chun Yen settled for bronze with 305.50 points.

As for the women’s, Siti Nur Aisyah Che [email protected] and Tan Kei Yi were in a class of their own, collecting 325.0 points, leaving Negri Sembilan’s Tan Jie Xi and Toh Wei Qi who managed 301.0 points in their wake. Sabah’s Angeline Choi E-Ann and Choi E-Faye took the bronze with 299.50 points.

Team manager for Penang’s judo squad Lee Pei San said the achievement was far beyond her expectations because only one of the exponents had featured in the Sukma before this.

“Five of our gold medal winners are debutants with the youngest Amir Daniel just 14 years old. This is also the first time Penang emerged as overall champions in judo since the Sukma was introduced,” she told Bernama and also thanked the National Sports Council and National Sports Institute for their support. — Bernama