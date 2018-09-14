WCT inks RM555m contract for lendlease’s TRX project

Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) is seen in Kuala Lumpur June 26, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — WCT Holdings Bhd, which has begun preliminary works for a commercial mixed development project in the Tun Razak Exchange Lifestyle Quarter, today inked a trade contract with Lendlease Projects (M) Sdn Bhd to undertake works valued at RM555 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, WCT said its wholly-owned subsidiary, WCT Bhd, would take on the superstructure, façade and blockworks for the development comprising a four-level shopping complex, a three-level car park, and one level of open landscape with retail space. among others.

The works were expected to be completed within two years from August 2018, it added.

WCT Bhd and Lendlease Projects had signed the preliminary works agreement, which formed part of the trade contract, on July 12.

The Lifestyle Quarter, a 6.9-hectare retail-led development, is Australian property group Lendlease’s largest integrated development in Asia. It is a joint venture between Lendlease (60 per cent) and TRX City Sdn Bhd (40 per cent).

It was reported that the retail mall would be completed first, with a public park as its roof-top. —Bernama