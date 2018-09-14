Touch ‘n Go RFID on track for 2019 launch

Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd CEO, Syahrunizam Samsudin (right), attends RFID Media Day in Bangsar September 14, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology which is being adopted by Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd (TnG), and which has been under user acceptance testing since September 3, is expected to be launched in January 2019.

“Registration for the pilot phase of the RFID sticker has closed and feedback from users is being gathered,” said TnG chief executive officer, Syahrunizam Samsudin, at the RFID Media Day in Bangsar today.

“New registration for the RFID sticker, which replaces the SmartTAG device, will begin next year after its launch. The sticker will be linked to the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app which allows users to monitor their balance as well as top it up online,” said Syahrunizam.

A factsheet from TnG explained that the sticker (or ‘tag’) has to be installed at an authorised centre and the procedure will take just 15 minutes.

The installer will also determine where the sticker should go — either on the windscreen or headlamp — depending on optimal position for detection.

Made from highly-durable material and able to withstand various weather conditions, it will however get damaged if tampered with.

As the RFID tag is unique to the registered customer and vehicle, should one decide to end its use or sell off the car, the RFID tag must be terminated by contacting the TnG careline at 03-2714 8888.

For more information on RFID, visit www.touchngo.com.my. — Bernama