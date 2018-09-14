Sabah cops: Kidnapped fishermen likely in southern Philippines

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 14 —Two fishermen who were abducted in the waters off Semporna on September 11 are believed to have been taken to southern Philippines.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said it was understood that the victims were taken to a place known as Talipau, in the south of the country.

“We are still working with the Philippine security forces to track down the suspects and victims,” he told reporters here today.

Omar also said that he had not received any calls from the suspects nor the victims for claims of ransom money.

Two Indonesian fishermen were kidnapped by two armed men while fishing in the waters off Pulau Gaya, Semporna at about 12.30am on September 11.

In the incident, the two crew members of the fishing boat managed to escape by hiding in a space in the boat. — Bernama