Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore in this August 24, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today in line with most regional currencies, amid improving sentiment owing to the prospect of a US-China trade talks, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local unit stood at 4.1370/1400 against the greenback from 4.1430/1460 on Thursday.

The dealer said the market would continuously monitor the development of the US-China trade friction and its impact on the currency market.

The ringgit was traded mostly lower against a basket of currencies.

The local note rose against the yen to 3.6997/7037 against Thursday’s 3.7170/7204 but eased against the euro to 4.8390/8446 from 4.8129/8168 yesterday.

It weakened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0208/0241 versus 3.0181/0216 yesterday and fell against the British pound to 5.4282/4338 from 5.4066/4126 previously. — Bernama