Golden swansong for Siti Saleha

Siti Zaleha Yusop poses with her gold and bronze medals won at Sukma 2018 in Tapah September 14, 2018. — Bernama pic

TAPAH, Sept 14 — Pahang weightlifter Siti Zaleha Yusop erased her disappointment at the last Malaysia Games (Sukma) when she won the gold medal in women’s 48kg category at Dewan Merdeka here today.

Siti Zaleha, 21, who hails from Rompin, said winning the gold “made her day” as this was her last Sukma.

Entering the Games for her fourth time, she lifted 64kg in the snatch en route to the gold medal.

However, she only managed 75kg in the clean and jerk and had to settle for the bronze.

“Alhamdulillah (thank God), I have achieved my aim to erase my disappointment at the Sarawak Sukma two years ago,” said Siti Zaleha, who won two silver in the Sarawak Games.

In the snatch, Perak’s Nur Syafiqah Athirah Zaridi won the silver after lifting 61kg while Nurul Afiqah Muhammad Zamzuri of Terengganu had to be satisfied with the bronze after managing 60kg.

Nurul Afiqah, however, won the gold in the clean and jerk after lifting 81kg while Sabah’s Nilcy Tunik took the silver (80kg).

Four more gold medals are offer in the weightlifting competition tomorrow. — Bernama