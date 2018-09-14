Nur Aisyah picks up second gold

Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir poses for photos with her second gold medal at Sukma 2018 in Taiping September 14, 2018. — Bernama pic

TAIPING, Sept 14 — Terengganu cyclist Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir picked up her second gold medal in the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) in the mass start here today.

The 21-year-old, who is also defending champion, finished the race at Dataran Warisan here in three hours and 40 seconds.

Sarawak’s Nur Azrenna Ahmad Jumry clocked 3:00.41s to take the silver while Sharifah Nur Ilyana Syed Zulkifli, also from Terengganu, won the bronze.

Nur Aisyah said she had been making preparations for Sukma for almost two years and that the Terengganu government had given her strong backing.

“I am very happy to defend my gold medal. There is more I want to achieve and my next target is to represent Malaysia at the Manila SEA Games in 2019,” said Nur Aisyah, for whom this Sukma is her swansong.

She is taking part in seven events in this Sukma and is targeting the gold in each. — Bernama