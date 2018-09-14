Activist to be questioned for making statements that could cause public mischief

Fadiah said the police will be questioning her on September 21. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Human rights activist and lawyer Fadiah Nadwa Fikri said police have called her to record her statement following a statement she made at a forum recently.

Fadiah said a police report was lodged against her and the cops are probing the matter under section 505 of the Penal Code for making statements that could cause public mischief, she posted on her twitter account @FadiahNadwa today.

“The police will be questioning me on September 21 and I will be accompanied by lawyer, Ragunath Kesavan,” she said.

Ragunath was the former president of the Bar Council.

Fadiah was previously investigated under section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act regarding an article she had written questioning the role of the monarchy.