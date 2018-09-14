Musa investigation paper to be submitted to DPP’s office next week, say cops

The investigation paper is on Musa’s alleged criminal intimidation of the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The police will submit the investigation paper (IP) involving Tan Sri Musa Aman in connection with his alleged criminal intimidation against the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin to the Deputy Public Prosecutors’ Office next week.

Acting Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said the police was preparing the investigation paper.

“We are completing the investigation paper and will refer it to the Public Prosecutor next Tuesday,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The former Sabah Chief Minister was wanted by the police for allegedly making criminal intimidation at Juhar during the swearing-in ceremony for state assemblymen last May 10.

Musa, who left the country after the 14th general election, only took his oath as Sungai Sibuga State Assemblyman last September 5.

The following day, he was rushed to the National Heart Institute due to health problems while at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters to give a statement on alleged corruption.

Musa left the country on May 16 for treatment in London. He returned on August 21 and underwent follow-up treatment at a private hospital in Subang Jaya. — Bernama