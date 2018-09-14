Forever 21 has a Kodak moment with new fashion collaboration

A screenshot from Forever 21’s website of the new collaboration. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 14 — Forever 21 is getting snap happy this fall, via a new fashion collaboration with Kodak.

The fast fashion giant has teamed up with the the photography brand on a 26-piece collection of menswear, womenswear and childrenswear separates, crafted with the help of Hybrid Apparel. Inspired by Kodak’s colorful retro packaging and branding, the series — dubbed “F21 X Kodak”, will feature multiple logos from the brand’s archives, and span t-shirts, jackets, pullovers, jerseys and loungewear.

“Kodak is such an iconic brand that so many people love and respect, and we were excited to bring our customers a fun and unique way to celebrate photography,” said Linda Chang, VP of Marketing for Forever 21, in a statement.

“Kodak has always been synonymous with our life’s best memories, including past, present and even future aspirations,” added Bonnie Segall, EVP of New Business Development, Hybrid. “We were able to capture this by leveraging the current streetwear trend and creating a new ‘Kodak Moment’ for a new generation of enthusiasts.”

Forever21 is fast building up a reputation for its quirky brand collaborations — last October, the company joined forces with fast food empire Taco Bell on a clothing collection that featured plenty of tortilla chip and hot sauce motifs. — AFP-Relaxnews