Unable to attend Pesta Harapan Malaysia 2018? We’ve got you covered

Tune in to Pesta Harapan Malaysia 2018 on Malay Mail’s Facebook page. — Picture via Facebook/Pesta Harapan Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Sept 14 — If you are not able to join the thousands expected to flood Padang Timur here tomorrow for Pesta Harapan Malaysia 2018 in person, fret not.

The Malaysia Day Countdown Unity Concert and Harapan Run will be streamed “live” on Malay Mail’s Facebook page so Malaysians from all over the country can join the celebrations no matter where they are.

Viewers can expect performances from several Malaysian artistes, including vocal powerhouses Siti Nurhaliza and Jaclyn Victor alongside alt-rock bands Estranged and Bunkface.

Siti Nurhaliza among the headlining acts for the Malaysia Day Countdown Unity Concert this Saturday. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Celebrities, politicians, concert-goers and marathon participants will ring in Malaysia Day, led by PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who will be the guest of honour.

A fireworks display will usher in Malaysia Day, followed and the flag-off of the Harapan Run by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim and Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming will be leading the run, which is expected to light up the night with all participants wearing LED accessories to light up the night.

Hannah Yeoh will be among the VIP attendees who will be partaking in the night’s activities. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Deputy Women, Children, and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah and Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad are also among those expected to join in the celebrations as VIP guests for the night.

Pesta Harapan Malaysia 2018 is aimed at emphasising the role that youths play in nation-building, a topic of increasing importance as the country celebrates its first Malaysia Day under a new political party.

The event will be streamed “live” on Malay Mail’s Facebook from 9.30pm onwards tomorrow night.

Malay Mail is the co-official media partner for Pesta Harapan Malaysia 2018 organised by Malaysiakini and [email protected]