Hong Kong stocks end week with another strong gain

HONG KONG, Sept 14 — Hong Kong stocks rallied again today on hopes for fresh China-US trade talks and as investors cheered a soft US inflation report that eases pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.01 per cent, or 271.92 points to 27,286.41, having jumped 2.54 per cent yesterday.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.18 per cent, or 4.94 points, to 2,681.64 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, lost 0.78 per cent, or 11.06 points, to 1,402.51. — AFP