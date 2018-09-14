PAS reps want Islamic Studies to be made compulsory pass for SPM

Kuala Langat PAS Youth chief Muhammad Hanif Jamaludin speaks at PAS Youth’s 59th muktamar in Kuala Terengganu September 14, 2018. — Screenshot from Facebook/PasPusat

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Two PAS Youth representatives called today for Islamic Studies to be made a compulsory subject for Muslim students to pass in the Form Five public examination.

Kelantan PAS Youth assistant secretary Muhammad Abdul Malik Abdul Karim and Kuala Langat PAS Youth chief Muhammad Hanif Jamaludin made the call while debating the PAS Youth chief’s speech at PAS Youth’s 59th muktamar in Kuala Terengganu.

“I agree with the previous delegate — make Islam a must-pass core subject for those who sit for SPM and the like,” Muhammad Hanif said in his speech, referring to Muhammad Abdul Malik.

“I used to be a substitute teacher for Form 3 students. I asked the students who among them does ‘solat subuh’ (dawn prayers). Not one of them ‘solat subuh’. They were all Muslims.”

The current prerequisite subjects that students must pass to obtain the SPM secondary school-leaving certificate are Bahasa Melayu and History.

Muhammad Hanif also attacked G25 representative Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim’s appointment to the National Education Advisory Council, claiming that G25, a group of retired senior civil servants, pushed “liberal” ideas.

“Among others, they have suggested abolishing Jakim’s powers,” he said, referring to the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim).

“They also suggested getting rid of punishments related to ‘khalwat’. Most recently, on the issue of crime and whipping in Terengganu, they vociferously opposed Shariah law.”

G25 criticised the recent whipping of a lesbian couple in PAS-controlled Terengganu and urged the federal government, together with the Council of Malay Rulers, to oppose the criminalisation of Muslims’ moral sins under state Shariah laws.

The group of Malay moderates said this violated fundamental liberties protected by the Federal Constitution and resulted in state-sponsored discrimination of women, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people, and Shia Muslims.