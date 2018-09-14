Agong performs Friday prayers at Khalid al-Walid Mosque to mark Armed Forces Day

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V performs Friday prayers at the Khalid al-Walid Mosque in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V today performed Friday prayers at the Khalid al-Walid Mosque, here in conjunction with the 85th Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Day on September 16.

On arrival, the King was greeted by Air Force Chief, Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang who is acting Armed Forces Chief, and Navy Chief, Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin.

A congregation of bout 3,000 people comprising senior officers and other military personnel and members of the public were also present for the Friday prayer.

The Friday prayer was led by the Imam of the mosque, Major Mohd Nizam Termizi Al-Hafiz.

The Armed Forces Day special sermon was read by the Director-General of the ATM Religious Corps Major-General Datuk Kamarudin Mamat entitled “Armed Forces the defender of religious sanctity and national sovereignty (ATM benteng kesucian agama dan kedaulatan negara)”.

Kamarudin in his sermon urged the people to appreciate the sacrifices of the ATM in ensuring national prosperity continued to be preserved and their security protected.

He also said that briefing sessions would be intensified among the ATM members as a measure to prevent them from being involved in deviationist doctrine.

“Close cooperation between the services and every member of the armed forces must be strengthened by appreciating the sense of belonging culture,” he added. — Bernama