PPBM division says Anwar welcome in PD, but not Rafizi or Abdullah Sani

Outgoing PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli has been asked to stay away from the upcoming Port Dickson by-election by a PPBM grassroots leader. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Sept 14 — A Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) grassroots leader has warned outgoing PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli and Kapar MP Abdullah Sani Abdullah Hamid to stay away from the upcoming Port Dickson by-election.

Port Dickson PPBM division coordinator Ramli Awang was quoted by Malaysiakini as saying the party cannot guarantee the support of its 2,000 members in the constituency for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim if both Rafizi and Abdullah Sani refused to heed this warning.

“We welcome Anwar contesting the by-election, but there is no need for them to join the campaign.

“We have no issues with PKR but are slighted by these two who often accuse (Prime Minister and PPBM chairperson) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Daim Zainuddin of wanting to topple Anwar.

“Therefore, their presence would make the situation worse as many PPBM members have been hurt by the allegations against our leaders,” he was quoted as saying.

PKR president-elect Anwar is set to contest the Port Dickson federal seat after incumbent MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah announced his decision to vacate the seat to allow Anwar to contest the by-election and return to Parliament.

Rafizi, who is aligned to Anwar, is challenging incumbent PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali for the deputy presidency.

Ramli, however, gave his reassurance that PPBM will help Anwar’s campaign to ensure its victory.

“As a Pakatan Harapan component party, we will assist PKR in retaining the seat that was won for the past three terms,” he said.