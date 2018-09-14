Watch the final trailer for Gerard Butler’s ‘Hunter Killer’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Hunter Killer’ that stars Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman among others.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — Lionsgate has released a final trailer for upcoming action thriller Hunter Killer that stars Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman.

As per usual, the fate of the world rests in Butler’s hands though this time he takes control of everything while deep below the sea. Butler plays submarine Captain Joe Glass who assembles a crew of Navy Seals after discovering a secret Russian coup is threatening to dismantle the world order.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Deep under the Arctic Ocean, American submarine Captain Joe Glass (Butler) is on the hunt for a US sub in distress when he discovers a secret Russian coup is in the offing, threatening to dismantle the world order. With crew and country on the line, Captain Glass must now assemble an elite group of Navy Seals to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to stop WWIII.”

Also starring in the film are Common, Linda Cardellini, and Toby Stephens

Hunter Killer is set for release on October 26.