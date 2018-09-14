Long weekend? Here’s some required reading for all MCA, Umno and PAS leaders, says Kit Siang

Lim says MCA, Umno and PAS should apologise and repent now as law enforcement agencies are tightening the noose around the perpetrators of the massive 1MDB scandal. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 ― DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said he met MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and showed him one of two recently released books on the 1MDB scandal, but the latter appeared to show little interest in the subject matter.

“I met Wee at the Subang Airport lounge yesterday and I showed him a copy of Billion Dollar Whale, which I was reading, and I was surprised that he showed the least interest in the book on how a Penangite ‘fooled Wall Street, Hollywood and the world as well as 30 million Malaysians,’” he said in a statement today.

The Penangite in question is fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.

Lim claimed that Wee’s reaction indicated that he knew all along about the enormity of the 1MDB scandal, as well as the financial scams and eyebrow-raising escapades of 1MDB mastermind Jho Low.

Billion Dollar Whale was written by Wall Street Journal journalists, Tom Wright and Bradley Hope, while another book titled The Sarawak Report: The Inside Story of the 1MDB Expose was written by Clare Rewcastle Brown.

Since both are available now in bookstores, Lim said every MCA and Umno leader — as well as those from PAS — should purchase copies so that they can forcefully demand that all political leaders during Najib’s administration who aided and abetted in the scandal are brought to justice.

“I would say that Barisan Nasional (BN) and even PAS can kiss their future goodbye if their leadership are not prepared to apologise and repent for aiding and abetting the former prime minister in the 1MDB scandal,” Lim added.

He said that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s claim that funds amounting to US$681 million (RM2.6 billion) deposited into his personal account as “contingency funds” from the king of Saudi Arabia could not stand.

This was because the public could discover the truth through the two books.

Lim also said that Wee’s statement that an Umno-PAS alliance will drive voters away from supporting the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government was wrong.

He added that that there were over 20 parliamentary constituencies in Peninsular Malaysia with a predominantly Malay electorate who elected PH parliamentarians in the 14th general election.