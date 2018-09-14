In ‘New Malaysia’, cartoonist Zunar still wary of old curbs

The political cartoonist said the real test of artistic freedom is if the current Pakatan Harapan government allows itself to be criticised. — Pictures by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Sept 14 — Renowned political cartoonist Zunar said it remains to be seen if artistic freedom will thrive under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“Now, of course, everyone is free to criticise the previous government (Barisan Nasional) but the test is whether we can do the same with the new government,” he said today.

He also raised concerns about the Printing Presses and Publications (PPPA) Act 1984 that remains despite PH’s promise to promote press freedom in its manifesto.

“The one thing that worries me is the new government has no political will to abolish laws that curtail freedom of expression and media freedom,” he said.

“I will definitely criticise this government (PH) — it’s still a honeymoon period now but after one year, you can’t blame the old coalition anymore.”

Malay Mail met with the cartoonist at the “Stay Strong, Malaysia: Bersama Kita Bersihkan Tanahair Kita” campaign launch by tissue brand Vinda Deluxe.

The event saw Zunar unveil the country’s first-of-its-kind comic art, hand-drawn on tissue to encourage Malaysians to clean up bad habits in conjunction with Malaysia Day.

Some of the social ills included in the mural-style painting include double parking, littering, bribery and soiling public toilets, based on findings from a recent online poll conducted by Vinda Deluxe.

“My artwork reflects the urgent need for us to tackle the root of our problems — I hope this campaign serves as an inspiration for all Malaysians to uproot our bad habits to create a cleaner and better country for all,” said Zunar.

The 16ft x 8ft acrylic painting took a month to conceptualise and a week to complete.

“We now have Malaysia Baru and the idea is it’s up to us to band together to rebuild Malaysia. Don’t leave it all to the politicians. We also have to play our part,” he said.

The 56-year-old, whose real name is Zulkiflee SM Anwar Haque, has been drawing cartoons for the last 30 years and was a favourite target of the former government for his satirical work.

He was previously charged with sedition, and faced a travel ban as well as a book ban for his collection of political cartoons titled Sapuman: Man of Steal.

With all charges dropped and bans lifted, the Gurun-born cartoonist said his newfound freedom felt like a new life.

“It’s quite strange for me to here at this launch but I can now be involved in more campaigns and connect with the public,” he said.

On Sunday, Zunar will flag off the Harapan Run, a midnight LED run held at Padang Timur, Petaling Jaya as part of the Pesta Harapan Malaysia 2018.

Zunar’s artwork for Vinda Deluxe’s “Stay Strong, Malaysia” campaign will be on display at Sunway Pyramid, Central Avenue, LG2 from today until Sunday.