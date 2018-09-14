Bursa uptrend intact at mid-afternoon

Kuala Lumpur shares remain higher at mid-afternoon with earlier support still intact. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon, following fresh optimism over US-China trade dispute, as well as the recovery of Turkish lira that helped boost emerging-market stocks.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 11.02 points to 1,803.62 from yesterday's close of 1,792.60, after opening opening 2.04 points lower at 1,790.56 today.

On the broader market, gainers thumped losers 512 to 291, while 356 counters were unchanged, 723 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.92 billion shares worth RM1.44 billion.

On the scoreboard, the FBMT 100 Index rose 76.24 points to 12,381.46, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 94.15 points to 12,659.64 points and the FBM Emas Index gained 80.22 points to 12,559.10.

The FBM ACE added 78.14 points to 5,177.21 and the FBM 70 increased 93.50 points to 14,820.75.

Sectorwise, the Industrial Index slid 3.73 points to 3,197.10 but the Plantation Index up 55.15 points to 7,544.70 and the Finance Index improved 104.77 points to 17,914.77.

Of heavyweights, Maybank and PChem both gained three sen to RM9.91 and RM9.46, respectively, PBBank added two sen to RM24.94, CIMB was 14 sen better at RM6.23, Maxis was five sen higher at RM5.85, and Tenaga was flat at RM15.80.

The active stocks were led by SapNRG, adding three sen to 47.5 sen, QES gaining 2.5 sen to 31 sen, MyEG rising 10 sen to RM1.67, and Hibiscuss adding 2.5 sen to RM1. — Bernama