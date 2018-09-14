Sephora taps into K-makeup with new beauty line

People walk out of the Sephora store on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris October 27, 2013. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 14 — Sephora is doubling down on the K-beauty trend with the launch of a new makeup line.

The beauty retailer is preparing to unveil a new 47-piece collection called Kaja, reports Women’s Wear Daily (WWD). The venture is the result of a collaboration with the Korean-focused beauty brand Memebox, and will span affordably-priced products for eyes, lips and face.

“K-beauty is known for skin care, but I don’t think we had great credibility when it comes to colour,” Dino Ha, chief executive officer and cofounder at Memebox, told WWD. “But when you come to Korea, it’s a really exciting place for colour makeup, but no one knows how to translate K-beauty colour to the US market, because the US consumer is looking for diversity and inclusivity.”

Kaja, which is set to go on sale at sephora.com on September 18 before launching in stores on September 20, is the latest in a string of new additions to the US K-beauty market. This summer, beauty subscription service FaceTory, which specialises in delivering curated boxes of Korean sheet masks to US beauty fans, unveiled its own sheet mask, while retailer Peach & Lily, a go-to destination for US-based fans of Korean beauty products, unveiled its own beauty line back in July. Drugstore giant CVS also recently jumped on the trend with the exclusive launch of JOAH, a K-beauty-inspired cosmetics line created by KISS Products Inc, this summer. — AFP-Relaxnews