Would you also take Najib’s help? Ramkarpal asks PKR

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — PKR should not even consider the offer by Umno’s Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz to assist Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s campaign for Port Dickson, said DAP’s Ramkarpal Singh.

The Bukit Gelugor MP reminded PKR that Nazri had been vociferous in his attacks against Pakatan Harapan (PH) previously and insisted the latter’s offer now was suspicious.

Ramkarpal said nothing has changed with Nazri since before the general election except that the latter was now part of the Opposition along with the rest of Barisan Nasional (BN).

“There can be no doubt that Nazri is an opportunist,” he said in a statement.

“Why not accept Najib as part of the campaign as well if he was to offer his support?”

Ramkarpal said accepting aid from Nazri would cause interminable damage to the public trust in PH, saying voters clearly expressed their rejection of politicians such as Nazri.

He further warned that allowing the Umno man into PKR’s campaign would also hurt and possibly doom Anwar’s chances of securing his return to Parliament.

Yesterday, Nazri urged Umno to yield in Port Dickson to allow Anwar a possible free ride to Parliament and offered to campaign for the latter if a contest is needed.

On Wednesday, Port Dickson incumbent MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah announced his resignation for the constituency to pave way for Anwar to return to Parliament through a by-election.