Hadi: Given six decades, Pakatan would be worse than Umno

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang highlighted how the prosecution dropped corruption charges against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng just four months after PH won the 2018 election. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will be a worse government than Umno if it holds power for 60 years, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang claimed today.

News portal Malaysiakini reported that the head of the Islamist opposition party highlighted how the prosecution dropped corruption charges against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng just four months after PH won the 2018 election.

“Previously, during Umno’s 60 years as the ruling party, there were mentri besar and federal ministers dragged into the anti-corruption court. Its leaders even went to jail (for corruption),” Hadi was quoted saying at the national convention for the PAS supporters’ wing in Kuala Terengganu today.

“Pakatan Harapan had only come into power for several months, but the court case (against Lim) has already been dropped, just like that.

“Only four months... they already have problems, what more if they get (to be the government) for 60 years? They would be worse, more horrible than Umno,” he added.

After the prosecution dropped charges, the High Court acquitted Lim and businesswoman Phang Li Koon of corruption over the purchase of his house on Pinhorn Road below market value while Lim was Penang chief minister.

Lim was charged when Barisan Nasional held federal power.