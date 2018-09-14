Ex-CJ says minister entitled to pick chairman to benefit university

Former chief justice Tun Zaki Azmi speaks during the seminar on Government Insight 2018 at Institut Tadbiran Awam Negara in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Tun Zaki Azmi commended Education Minister Maszlee Malik’s decision to end the former chief justice’s term as chairman of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

Zaki said his own removal will ultimately be in the interest of the university.

“My term was not finished, but ‘shortened’,” he said during a lecture called Separation of Power: Neutrality of Public Service at INTAN Bukit Kiara here today.

“Of course this decision will benefit the university. Good then.”

Zaki added that he was not acquainted with Maszlee, unlike predecessor Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

Zaki said he would have acted similarly were he in the same position.

“If I run a company, I would want a chairman who can work with the government. I wouldn’t want a chairman or a CEO who is constantly fighting with the government. I mean, how will we ever find any solutions then? So it’s the same thing here,” he said.

Earlier in July, Maszlee confirmed the removal of five people as the heads of public universities, including Zaki, in letters dated June 23.

He said this was to facilitate institutional reform.

The other four were Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin’s Datuk Kamaruddin Hussin, Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Tan Sri Dr Noorul Ainur Mohd Nur, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn’s Tan Sri Sufri Mohd Zin, and Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Tan Sri Anuwar Ali.

*Tun Zaki Azmi brought to our attention that he was misquoted in a previous version of this article. We apologise for the error which has since been corrected.