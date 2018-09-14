PAS VP says risky for women to share loos with transgenders

PAS' vice-president Idris Ahmad said a minister’s previous suggestion for the two groups to share public toilets for women was untenable. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Male-to-female transgenders still possess masculine strengths that made it dangerous for women to share the same toilets with the former, said PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad.

“He (the trans woman) is a man, with a strength of a man. (If) you allow him to use female toilet, it’s dangerous.

“His limbs are not made of plastic, he is a man,” he said in his opening speech at PAS Muslimat’s 58th muktamar in Kuala Terengganu that was broadcast live on Facebook.

He said a minister’s previous suggestion for the two groups to share public toilets for women was untenable.

Idris then repeated his allegations of hypocrisy against those who criticised the Terengganu Syariah Court for caning two alleged lesbians but did not speak out against the corporal punishment when meted out by the civil courts.