BIG Loyalty sees 10pc revenue gain from exchange programme

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — BIG Loyalty Sdn Bhd, the owner and operator of AirAsia BIG Loyalty, expects the credit card points conversion segment’s contribution to its revenue to increase by 10 per cent following the launch of its BIG Xchange points conversion programme.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Sereen Teoh said the credit card points conversion business contributed 20 per cent of the company’s revenue which was expected to increase to 30 per cent following the launch of the new programme.

She said BIG Xchange was the world’s first airline points exchange platform and it enabled BIG members to convert points earned from credit cards to BIG Points seamlessly and instantly.

“Beginning Sept 25, BIG members would be able to link their loyalty point accounts with participating (lifestyle and financial) partners to their BIG Loyalty account via BIG Xchange, which is available only on the AirAsia BIG Loyalty mobile app.

“This programme will make it easier for members to convert their partner points earned to BIG Points on a single platform,” she told reporters after officiating BIG Xchange’s launch here today.

Teoh said that Citi Malaysia was the programme’s first partner and planned to extend the partnership to Citi Thailand as well as other financial and lifestyle partners in the near future.

“Citi credit cardholders can now instantly convert their Citi Rewards points or PremierMiles to BIG Points and enjoy exclusive monthly member-only Final Call Sales with up to 90 per cent off flight fares.

“To kick off the launch of the BIG Xchange, Citi credit cardholders who convert their Citi Rewards points or PremierMiles to BIG Points on BIG Xchange will also benefit from a bonus of 50 per cent BIG Points from Sept 25 until Oct 15, and a 30 per cent bonus subsequently through to year-end,” she added. — Bernama