Bursa main index jumps 11 points at mid-day to breach 1,800 level

Driven by strong positive regional trends, Bursa Malaysia ends the morning session with good gains. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher, with the composite index rising 0.61 per cent, taking the cue from regional peers and responding positively to the major economic blocs attempting to restart trade talks, analysts said.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 11.09 points to 1,803.69 at lunch break, from yesterday's close of 1,792.60.

After opening 2.04 points lower at 1,790.56, the key index moved between 1,789.60 and 1,803.87 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, advancers trounced losers by 485 to 275, with 341 counters unchanged, 786 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.65 billion shares worth RM1.22 billion.

In regional markets, Singapore’s Strait Times gained 0.71 per cent to 3,153.88, Japan’s Nikkei was 0.92 per cent better at 23,030.51, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng increased 2.54 per cent to 27,014.49 and South Korea’s Kospi improved 1.23 per cent to 2,314.31.

Asian stock markets were broadly positive at lunch break after news on the United States requesting a meeting with China on trade, sending a positive signal to the market.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank advanced four sen to RM9.92, PBBank added two sen to RM24.94, PChem rose three sen to RM9.46, CIMB added 12 sen to RM6.21 while Tenaga was flat at RM15.80.

Actives were led by SapNRG, adding 3.5 sen to 48 sen, while QES climbed three sen to 31.5 sen, MyEG added nine sen to RM1.66, Hibiscs went up 2.5 sen to RM1 and VC was one sen better at eight sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 78.80 points better at 12,557.67, the FBMT 100 Index gained 74.35 points to 12,379.57 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 91.80 points to 12,657.28.

The FBM 70 went up 82.09 points to 14,809.34 and the FBM Ace Index added 65.30 points to 5,164.37.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index jumped 106.61 points to 17,916.62, the Industrial Index rose 3.17 points to 3,204.0 and the Plantation Index was 47.16 points higher at 7,536.71. — Bernama