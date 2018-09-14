PAC to question ex-finance ministers Husni Hanadzlah, Johari Abdul on GST refunds

Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the bipartisan panel held its first proceeding on the matter Wednesday and had heard testimonies from several people over the last two days. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 ― Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has started its investigation into the RM19.4 billion refunds owed from the goods and services tax (GST) and will be calling up Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani for questioning next.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the bipartisan panel held its first proceeding on the matter Wednesday and had heard testimonies from several people over the last two days.

He named them as Customs director-general Datuk Seri T. Subromaniam, Treasury deputy secretary-general (policy) Datuk Siti Zauyah Md Desa and former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Irwan Serigar Abdullah.

“PAC will hear the testimonies of former finance ministers II, Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani in proceedings on September 25, Tuesday,” Kiandee said in a statement today.

The Beluran MP added that the PAC will also call other witnesses to ensure comprehensive investigation of the GST refund issue.

The PAC has not set any deadline to complete the enquiry into the outstanding GST refund.

Kiandee, the first Opposition lawmaker to head the PAC, had announced that he would initiate an investigation into the GST refunds in August, after Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng revealed that some RM18 billion owed to taxpayers over the past six years during the Barisan Nasional’s administration were “missing” from federal coffers.

Lim’s claim cast another spotlight on the financial management of the country during the Najib administration.

Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak was prime minister and finance minister from September 2008 to May this year and introduced the unpopular 6 per cent GST in April 2015.

The GST has since been repealed and replaced with the sales and service tax, which came into force from the start of this month.