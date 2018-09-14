PKR women’s chief welcomes Nazri Aziz to campaign for Anwar in PD polls

Yesterday, Nazri called for Umno to sit out of the Port Dickson by-election, claiming doing so will be in favour of the Malay party’s efforts to take back Putrajaya. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Sept 14 ― Umno’s Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz is welcome to campaign for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Port Dickson by-election if he is serious about it, Wanita PKR chief Zuraida Kamaruddin said today.

She was responding to the Padang Rengas MP who yesterday expressed his willingness to campaign for Anwar in the vacated federal seat that, if he wins, will mark his return to Parliament once more.

“If he seriously wants to volunteer to campaign for Anwar, then I am also serious in welcoming him to do so,” she told reporters here, referring to Nazri.

Yesterday, Nazri called for Umno to sit out of the Port Dickson by-election, claiming doing so will be in favour of the Malay party’s efforts to take back Putrajaya.

The former minister also noted that voters in the past three by-elections since May 9 showed they preferred PKR, and added that he is willing to “campaign” for Anwar as a symbol of goodwill.

Asked if she would help in Anwar's campaign in the by-election, Zuraida said she would do so as a party loyalist when the polling date has been announced.

