‘Potential nepotism’ fears if Anwar, wife and daughter all in power, Ambiga warns

Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan warned that there was already growing perception that the governing Pakatan Harapan coalition was nepotistic. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, Sept 14 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's possible return to mainstream politics could spark concerns over “potential nepotism” in the government, former Malaysian Bar president Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan said today.

Ambiga warned that there was already growing perception that the governing Pakatan Harapan coalition was nepotistic, and said the view could be reinforced if Anwar is given a government post upon victory.

“We see it present in PH now as a whole, not just in PKR. They need to watch out for that,” Ambiga told reporters here.

“Nepotism doesn't necessarily stop people from running, but it's about posts or offices that are held subsequently and they need to guard against nepotism,” she added.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Anwar's wife, is currently the deputy prime minister while his daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar, is MP for Permatang Pauh. Both once held top leadership posts in PKR.

Ambiga said Anwar contesting or that most of his family members are part of the political system may not indicate nepotism, but stressed that it took very little to cross the line.

MORE TO COME