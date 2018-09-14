Check my attendance record, Zuraida tells PKR detractors

PKR Women's chief Zuraida Kamaruddin criticised the party for leaving out some leaders before deciding to force the vacancy in Port Dickson for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. ― Picture by KE Ooi

PETALING JAYA, Sept 14 — PKR Women's chief Zuraida Kamaruddin held up today her regular attendance at the party’s politburo meetings, after another leader suggested she would have known of the “Port Dickson Move” had she been present.

After she criticised the party for leaving out some leaders before deciding to force the vacancy in Port Dickson for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail insisted the decision was made in a politburo meeting.

“My attendance is one of the best,” she said in response today.

Zuraide and another senior party member, Latheefa Koya, were critical of the move and said it suggested the party was not of one mind.

However, she said today that she was letting the issue go and will remain loyal to PKR.

MORE TO COME