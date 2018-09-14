Highland Towers coming down at last

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to reporters after a social visit at Kota Damansara PPR flats in Petaling Jaya September 14, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Sept 14 — The Highland Towers that have stood abandoned for almost 25 years will finally be demolished for redevelopment and may be torn down as early as next month, said Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The housing and local government minister said the demolition will be at the discretion of the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council, which is currently handling all related technical matters such as the ownership status of units.

“We are hoping that redevelopment projects could begin by December with the demolition of the remaining towers,” she said after a social visit at PPR Kota Damansara here.

According to the Malaysia Insolvency Department, there are a total 150 units spread across three towers, with 50 units in each tower.

In August, Zuraida announced that her ministry planned to turn the site of the collapsed condominium into a recreational park.

Today, she said the ministry was also studying policies concerning abandoned development projects.

