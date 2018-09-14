Hurricane Florence weakens to Category 1 storm

Rain begins to fall as the outer bands of Hurricane Florence make landfall in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on September 13, 2018. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 — US forecasters today downgraded Hurricane Florence to a Category 1 storm, as its outer edge lashed the Carolinas with strong winds and heavy rain.

In its 0300 GMT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said the maximum sustained winds of Florence were 150kph, dropping it to the weakest of five categories on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

But the storm still carried “very dangerous winds”, the Center added.

On Wednesday, Florence was downgraded twice from its peak as a Category 4 storm which causes “catastrophic damage.”

But Brock Long, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has warned residents to take the storm seriously no matter what the category.

Forecasters continue to warn of storm surges, excessive rainfall and catastrophic flash flooding. — AFP