PAS Women’s chief warns Pakatan supporters not to question Islam (VIDEO)

PAS Muslimat chief Nuridah Mohd Salleh (right) says that harmony in diversity must be carefully protected, especially by not casting aside constitutional protections on the position of Islam. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Muslims have become increasingly anxious as people started openly questioning Islam, the royalty, Bumiputera privileges, and the national language after Pakatan Harapan (PH) formed government, PAS Muslimat chief Nuridah Mohd Salleh claimed today.

The head of the Islamist Opposition party’s women’s wing reminded all Malaysians, especially PH supporters, that harmony in diversity must be carefully protected, especially by not casting aside constitutional protections on the position of Islam.

“Don’t try to challenge the tolerance of Malay-Muslims that has lasted all this while,” Nuridah said in a speech at PAS Muslimat’s 58th muktamar in Kuala Terengganu that was broadcast live on Facebook.

“This unique tolerance to share power with other ethnic groups harmoniously is not found in other countries in the world.”

The Federal Constitution states that Islam is the religion of the federation.

Nuridah, who failed to win the Sungai Buloh federal seat in the 2018 general election, said after PH took power, “Malaysia Baharu” saw issues like underage marriage, feminism and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ), and the right of Muslim women to cover their “aurat”.

“The issues of underage marriage, abuse of children at child care centres, demands by feminism and LGBT, and the right of Muslim women to cover their aurat have been bandied about in the mainstream media, electronic media and social media,” she said.

A recent case of a 41-year-old Kelantanese man taking an 11-year-old Thai girl as his third wife had dominated the news cycle for weeks. The removal of portraits of LGBTQ activists from a public photography exhibition in Penang and the assault of a trans woman in Negri Sembilan had also sparked public uproar.

Nuridah complained today that the PH government frequently cast blame on PAS or the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

“We want to advise the PH government ― stop blaming other parties. The rakyat wants them to focus on improving lives and protecting the people’s welfare, especially the disenfranchised,” she said.

She pointed out that the cost of living has not gone down after the unpopular Goods and Services Tax (GST) was replaced with the Sales and Services Tax (SST).

“In fact, the prices of some goods and services have risen.”

The PAS Muslimat chief questioned the government’s decision to possibly return the Formula 1 (F1) race to Malaysia, while planning to eventually discontinue the BR1M cash aid.

“‘Rakyat marhaen’, the B40, who are badly affected by the cost of living are sick of the PH government’s excuses.”