Netflix signs up Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Aniston

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — The two Jennifers will both star in movies coming soon to Netflix. The American streaming giant has also announced a new collaboration with Katherine Langford, star of 13 Reasons Why, and a second season of its controversial series, Insatiable.

The fall season is barely underway but Netflix is already lining up a host of new projects. Before the end of the year, the streaming platform will serve up Dumplin, a film starring Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald — the Australian actress who starred in Patti Cake$. First mentioned more than a year ago, the movie, directed by Anne Fletcher (27 Dresses, The Proposal), tells the story of the plus-size teenage daughter of a former beauty queen who signs up to her mother’s pageant as an act of protest. The idea makes waves in their small Texas town, especially when other contestants start to follow her lead. The film, based on the 2015 book of the same name by Julie Murphy, sees music feature prominently, boasting collaborators such as Dolly Parton and Sia.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has also partnered with Jennifer Garner on Yes Day. The film, directed by Miguel Arteta (Cedar Rapids, Beatriz at Dinner), follows parents who agree to say “yes” to their kids’ every request for one day a year — something Garner reportedly does with her own kids.

Series news

Netflix is continuing to develop its series based on the Cursed comic book by Frank Miller (Sin City) and Tom Wheeler, due to be published in fall 2019. Announced back in March, the project has finally found a leading actress in Langford, star of the hit series, 13 Reasons Why. The Australian actress will play the central character Nimue, a teenager with mysterious powers who is destined to become the famed Lady of the Lake. The story, inspired by the King Arthur legend, does not yet have a launch date.

Insatiable has landed a second season on Netflix despite the controversy surrounding season one and its storyline. The streaming giant announced Wednesday that the comedy-drama would return in 2019. Created by Lauren Gussis, the show follows an overweight teenager (Debby Ryan) who loses weight then seeks revenge on her former bullies. The series was criticised for “fat-shaming” even though the creator based the show on her own personal experiences. — AFP-Relaxnews