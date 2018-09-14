After latest child death, ministry moots volunteer babysitting scheme at public flats

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin visits the family of a four-year-old girl who fell to her death from the 17th floor of the Kota Damansara PPR flats in Petaling Jaya September 14, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Sept 14 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry is set to implement a voluntary babysitting programme for residents at People’s Housing Projects (PPR), after a four-year-old girl fell to her death from her 17th floor home in Kota Damansara, yesterday.

Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said there was a need for a support system for the B40 group and her ministry will include the programme in its National Community Policy (NCP) to lighten the burden faced by them.

“This is not a problem about the house or the children but an issue for the low-cost residence community who are unable to afford a babysitter to look after their children.

“These people depended on their own children to look after their siblings while they eke out a living elsewhere,” she said during a visit to the family of the victim at their home at PPR Kota Damansara here.

Siti Nur Nadhirah Khairul Anuar died after falling from the balcony of her home. She had used a plastic chair to climb up.

During the incident, her parents were away selling nasi lemak in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam and her 14-year-old sister, Siti Nur Natasya, was sending her seven-year-old brother to a kindergarten in the vicinity.

Zuraida said the programme is expected to be launched by the end of September and is also aimed at fostering communal spirit among PPR residents.

MORE TO COME