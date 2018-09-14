Eminem releases music video for ‘Lucky You’

Eminem’s ‘Kamikaze’ topped charts in its debut week. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — The track from his new album Kamikaze features fellow American rapper Joyner Lucas.

As the two musicians walk through an empty post-industrial landscape, they’re followed by an increasing number of figures in black hoodies, with glowing red eyes.

Halfway through the video, when Joyner Lucas and Eminem realize that their stalkers will imitate every move they make, they lead the copycats in a series of dance moves.

Eminem’s album came as a surprise for fans, releasing with no warning on August 31. Eleven songs from the record appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including Lucky You, which debuted at Number Six.

Kamikaze is currently the No 1 album in the United States, making it Eminem’s ninth chart-topping album. — AFP-Relaxnews